Jessica "Jessie" I. Siders, 66, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019.

Jessie was born February 10, 1953 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Virginia L. (Rhoads) Gillespie.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her brothers, Gerald and Larry Newman.

She was a member of the Richland United Methodist Church, the New Vienna Eastern Star Chapter #327, Den mother for Cub Scout Troop #797, Beta Sigma Master Sorority and .

Jessie is survived by the father of her children, Kenneth E. Siders; sons, Joe (Christie) Siders of Wilmington and Chris Siders of New Vienna; daughters, Susan (Rodney) Hall of New Vienna and Bonnie (Jamie) Harper of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ryan (Cassi) Hall, Ashley Doyle, Rachael (Ethan) Branham, Jaya, Owen and Madalyn Siders, brothers, Jim Gillespie of Sugartree, Loren (Teresa) Gillespie of Mowrystown and Russell (Ludy) Newman of Hillsboro; and sister, Ruth Morgan of Belfast.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday December 16 at Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Family and Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Thompson Funeral Home. The New Vienna Eastern Star #327 service will start at 8 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Richland United Methodist Church.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.