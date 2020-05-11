Jewell "Christine" Butler, 91, of Wilmington, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Saturday May 9, 2020 at Ohio Living Cape May. She was born November 10, 1928 in Maysville, Ky., daughter of the late Jesse Alvin Yazell and Orpha Genevieve Rankins Yazell. Christine was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She worked at Rice's Furniture store for 19 years, was a former member of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club and the Wilmington Young Mother's Club. She cherished family gatherings and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her love of family was only surpassed by her love of God. She also enjoyed bargain hunting at many area yard sales. Surviving are her two sons, Paul (Cindy) Butler, Philip (Paty) Butler, daughter, Gayle Ann (William) Miller, all of Wilmington; 10 grandchildren, Dewayne Butler, Phil Butler, Jason Butler, Christy Butler, Greg Pond, Joshua Butler, Ryan O'Connor, Sarah Borton, Stephanie Kratzer and Laura Miller; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Garland Butler; sister, Lovell Howell; and special friend, Lawson Adkins. Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, with Pastor Jim Riggle officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens. Friends will be received in groups of 10 at Faith Baptist Church noon-1 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 1791 North US Rt 68, Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.