Jim Greene
James Samuel "Jim" Greene, 85, of Washington Court House, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Court House Manor Assisted Living.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1934 in Burtonville, Ohio to Samuel and Cora Ivers Greene. He was a 1953 graduate of Kingman High School in Kingman, Ohio. Jim had worked as an auctioneer for many years. He had managed the Fairley Hardware Store in Blanchester. Jim had also worked part-time at Lowe's in Wilmington and Home Depot in Washington Court House.

He was a faithful member at the Heritage Memorial Church. Jim was also a member at the Fayette County Commission on Aging on Elm St. and Delaware St. He enjoyed square-dancing, wood working, card games, and being with his family.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 35 years, Helen Susan Agin Greene; and siblings, Billy Sue (Harold) Doolin, Kathleen Brackney, Janet Greene, Thomas Greene; and a stepdaughter, Jan Pickering.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Morgan Greene, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1991; children, Gary James (Intassar) Greene of Arizona, Steven Nelson (Peggy) Greene of Clarksville, and Linda Sue Greene of Blanchester; stepchildren, Ron (Goretta) Oates, Christi (Bo) Adams, Linda (Doug) Miller, Don Oates, Mark (Cindy) Oates, and Shari West; grandchildren, James Eugene (Jessica) Greene, Jason Edward (Cassandra) Greene, Janelle (Dean) Allen, and Gary Greene Jr.; step-grandchildren, Morgan Merriman, Blake Oates, Emily Lake, Jessica Schafer, Nic Miller, Nathan Miller, Dean Oates, Sara Oates, Taylor Hunt, Candice Oates, Ben Oates, Brad Oates, Amber Smith, Joan West, and Jill Barry; several step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruby Tucker. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 U.S. Highway 35 NW, Washington Court House, with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating. The burial will follow at the Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Blanchester. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time of the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com .



Published in News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
