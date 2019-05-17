Jim Ruble, 69, of the Mowrystown Community, passed away unexpectedly Thursday night, May 16, 2019 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born December 3, 1949 in Cincinnati, son of George Fredrick and Margaret Janet Burns Ruble.

Jim was a graduate of Whiteoak High School Class of 1968. He worked at Milacron for 22 years and owned and operated H & R Block in Blanchester and Mt. Orab, all while farming, too.

Jim was a family oriented man and loved spending time with the people he loved.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy Ruble; two daughters, Ja (Dan) Thoms of Canton, Mich. and Jill (Carter) Stolz of Mowrystown; six grandchildren, Brice (Jessi) Burrier, Megan (Levi) Barr, Katie (Ronnie Whitenack) Burrier, C.J. Stolz, Sarah and Hannah Thoms; great-grandson, James Colton Swafford; mother, Margaret Ruble; brother-in-law, Rodger Kirker; sister-in-law, Anita Kirker; brother at heart, Donnie Ruble; nephews, Mark and Jesse; and several cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by father, George Fredrick Ruble.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St., Mowrystown, on Monday, May 20 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Mowrystown Church of Christ on Sunday, May 19 from 3-6 p.m.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.