Or Copy this URL to Share



Jim Williams, 64, of Sardinia, Ohio, died May 25, 2020. Visitation is 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29 at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, practicing social distancing and limiting the number of people inside. Interment will follow in the New Vienna Cemetery. edgingtonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store