Jo Ann (nee Swearingen) Bobbitt, of Blanchester, passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born on April 2, 1943 in Lebanon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Marvin and Jennie (nee Collins) Swearingen.

She was the beloved wife of Larry Bobbitt; loving mother of Cynthia Lee (Maynard) (nee Goodwin) Stoops, Teresa Gail (Tim) (nee Goodwin) Alsip, and Randy Bobbitt; proud grandmother of Brittany (Elliot) (nee Hamilton) Holtman, Courtney Stoops, Taylor Stoops, Tyler Stoops, Gregory Scott Bobbitt, Samantha Jane Bobbitt, and Michael Alan Bobbitt; great-grandmother of Blake Holtman, Kayden Bobbitt, Landon Bobbitt, Brooklyn Bobbitt, Leland Jace Stoops, Clayton Gregory, Jaxson Stoops, Liam Jacobs, Lincoln Jacobs; and dear sister of Jake (Erma) Swearingen, Sue Jones, Bill Swearingen, Cindy (Tim) McClanahan, Danny (Teresa) Swearingen, Ruth (Larry) Davis, and Brenda Harcourt.

Along with her parents, Jo Ann is preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Alan Bobbitt; and her brother, David Swearingen.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be held at Clarksville Cemetery, Clarksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 46558. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com