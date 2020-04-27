Jo Nell Angel, 70, of Martinsville, passed away on March 18, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on Feb. 19, 1950 in Dayton, a daughter of James C. and Joan Beckett Jones of Wilmington.

Jo Nell was a loving and devoted sister to Carl (Michelle) Jones of Franklin.

She attended Springboro School and Carlisle High School. Jo Nell had worked as a server, and also at the Holiday Inn Express in Wilmington. She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Clarksville. Jo Nell was an avid reader. She loved her sweet dog Jessie.

In addition to her parents, Jo Nell is survived by her fiancé, Don Moore of Martinsville. Jo Nell was the loving mother of her daughters, Kelli Huntsberger of Martinsville, Kathi Maher of Wilmington, Heather Miller of Leesburg, and Robin Hunter of Franklin. Jo Nell had nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and co-workers.

Jo Nell was preceded in death by her grandparents, three aunts and two sons-in-law.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

"Mommy loves you Sweet Pea."