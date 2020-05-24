Jo Nell Angel
Jo Nell Angel, 70, of Martinsville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born February 19, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of James C. and Joan Beckett Jones of Wilmington, Ohio. She attended Springboro School and Carlisle High School. Jo Nell worked at the Holiday Inn Express in Wilmington and attended Bethany Baptist Church in Clarksville, Ohio. She was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, Jo Nell is survived by her fiancé, Donald Moore of Martinsville, Ohio; daughters, Kelli Huntsberger of Martinsville, Ohio, Kathi Maher of Wilmington, Ohio, Heather Miller of Leesburg, Ohio, and Robin Hunter of Franklin, Ohio; a brother, Carl (Michelle) Jones of Franklin, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Adam Cooper, Taylor Cooper, John (Stephanie) Maher, Mary Maher (Travis) Hammerling, Jordan Maher, Sidney Gillis, Aidan Miller, Christian Hunter, and Anniston Hunter; eight great-grandchildren, Alexa Cooper, Sophia Cooper, Addilyn Cooper, Lilah Cooper, Zayne Maher, Body Maher, Maverick Maher, and Garrett Hammerling; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers; as well as her beloved dog, Jessie. A graveside service with Virgil Hawkins officiating will be held at noon Friday, May 29, 2020 at Clarksville Cemetery. Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

