JoAnn Rankin, 82, of New Vienna, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

She was born November 29, 1937 in Tipp City, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Edna (Walker) Smith.

She was a long-time member of the New Vienna United Methodist Church. JoAnn and her husband, Keith, along with their children, spent many years sharing the word of God and their love for all through singing gospel music. Many lives were touched with their love and generosity.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert "Keith" Rankin, whom she married on June 16, 1956 in Dodsonville. She is also survived by four children, Randall (Tammy K.) Rankin, Robert (Brenda) Rankin, Patrick Kelly (Caitlin) Rankin and Leah (Jay) Balon, all of New Vienna; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Rankin of Leesburg; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Cheyenne (Kaylee), Alicia (Rob), Karah (Daniel), Seth (Kayla) Aaron, Logan (Anna), Holden, Joslyn, Ember and Cecilia; eight great-grandchildren, Malee, Scarlett, Isaiah, Warren, Willow, Eli, Lucas and Owen; two sisters, Margann Lovedahl of Gainesville, Fla. and Barbara Jean Dean of Georgetown; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jonathan D. "Jody" Rankin and Jay Allen Rankin; a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Rankin; and a brother, Ralph Doyle Smith.

A funeral service for JoAnn will be held at noon on Thursday, March 12 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Burial will follow in the Clinton County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in Lynchburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Vienna United Methodist Church food pantry, P.O. Box 99, New Vienna, OH 45159.

