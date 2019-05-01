Joe B. Fife, 90, of New Antioch, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born in New Antioch on April 4, 1929, he was the son of Marion and Blanche Summers Fife.

Joe is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Anna Lee Davis Fife. The two were united in marriage on May 29, 1950.

Joe was a graduate of 1947 Wilmington High School. He was a lifetime farmer, a member of the New Antioch IOOF, President of the Cemetery Board for New Antioch Cemetery, and coached softball for 50 years.

During his time coaching, Joe touched hundreds of girls' lives though softball. He was a coach at Wilmington College, coaching slow- and fast-pitch, also little league and summer travel leagues. In 1991, he was inducted into the Wilmington College Hall of Fame for Coaching, and in 1998, to the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame for coaching.

Additionally, Joe earned the Fan Appreciation Award at Clinton-Massie in 2001.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by two daughters, Janet Fife and JoAnn Mossbarger, both of Wilmington. Also left to cherish his memory are grandsons, Kelley (Teresa) Nakoff and L.J. Mossbarger; along with great-grandchildren, Chase Nakoff, Jesiah Mossbarger, Dylan (Blake) Nakoff, and Sienna Mossbarger.

The last of his family, Joe was preceded in death by siblings, Carl Fife, D.M. Fife, and Phoebe Henry.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Care Hospice and Visiting Angels.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.