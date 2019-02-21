Joel L. McDonald, 78, of Jeffersonville, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 10, 1940 to the late Richard Dale and Mary Laymon McDonald in New Vienna.

Joel enjoyed being outside doing yard work, gardening and woodworking. He also loved watching his beloved grandchildren.

Joel is survived by his wife, Margaret McDonald, of 22 years; his sons, Kirk (Terri) McDonald of Arizona, Troy (Stephanie) McDonald of Washington C.H., step-son Craig (Nicole) Wright of Arkansas, and step-daughter, Melanie (Sean) McSeveney of London; brother, Gary McDonald of Jeffersonville; sister Sandra "Sue" Dun of South Lebanon; grandchildren, Kadin McDonald, Skyler McDonald, Shaylee McDonald, Emily Wright, Owen Wright, Page McSeveney and Brooke McSeveney; niece, Candace Dun-Sexton; and nephews, Brandon Dun and Trent Dun. Joel was loved by many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 3263 US RT 35 NW, Washington C.H, with Mike Henry officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made out to the Ohio Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N Oakland Ave, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

Arrangements are by Morrow Funeral Home, Jeffersonville. Online condolences may be made to www.morrowfuneralhome.com.