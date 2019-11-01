John Cioca, 88, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday Afternoon, October 31, 2019 in Wilmington.

He was born September 25, 1931 in Sebesul de Sus, Romania, son of the late Gheorghe and Ana (Totan) Cioca.

At the age of 47, he moved to the United States with his wife, Iustina, and five children. John retired from the Irwin Auger Bit Company in Wilmington after almost 20 years of service.

He had practiced the Romanian Orthodox religion and had attended St. Columbkile Catholic Church in Wilmington.

Surviving are his children, Maria (George) Murarescu, John (Mariana) Cioca, Anna (Pete) Smith, Mihai (Kathy) Cioca, and Iustina (Craig) Davidson; 12 grandchildren, Sorin (Jodi) Murarescu, Luminita Murarescu, Andy Murarescu, Ioan "Ted" Cioca, Kathryn Cioca, Iustina (Cody) McNeely, Cory (Rob) McDonald, Erik Smith, Sarah, & Joshua Cioca, Jessica Davidson, and Stephanie (Casey) Holgado; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a great-great-great granddaughter; step-son, Mihai (Paraschiva) Maerean; step-daughter, Elena (Marius) Tofan; step-grandchildren, Laura (Nolan) Musselman, Ovidiu (Magda) Maerean, Roxanna Tofan, & Andrea Tofan; brothers, Mike Cioca and George (Ioana) Cioca; sister, Maria Floare; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his first wife, Iustina Cioca on September 14, 1986, and his second wife, Elena Cioca, on September 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Rev. Dumitru Rusu officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

If desired, flowers and cards can be sent to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.