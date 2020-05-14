John D. Dailey, 91, of Wilmington, passed away at his home, on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020. He was born in Clinton County, on January 1, 1929, the son of the late Ernest L. and Ada J. Davis Dailey. A graduate of Lynchburg High School, John was a farmer and worked at Buckley Brothers for many years. After retiring, he was a courier for Liberty Savings Bank and was the longtime faithful caretaker of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he was a member, currently a trustee, and a past Elder Emeritus. He was also a member of the Clinton County Squares. John was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Ellen Dailey and Donna Dailey; a son, Bob Dailey; and brother, Richard Dailey. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Kenneth) Terrell of New Vienna, Debbie (Mike) Whited of Hillsboro, JoEllen (Robert) Bloom of Martinsville, Lynn Bailey of Wilmington and Jeanne (John) Brightman of Oregonia. Also left to cherish John's memory are grandchildren, Chasity (Michael) Ross, Cary Dailey, Doug Terrell, Todd (Michelle) Whited, Tracey Whited (Dan) Shupert, Renee (Chris Hill) Hoffer, Ricky (Crystal) Thompson, Mathew Bailey, Nicholas (Kim) Bailey and Leah Donahue; several great-grandchildren; along with siblings, Jene Denny and David (Katie) Dailey. The family would like to give special thanks to Community Care Hospice and Visiting Angels for all their support, comfort and loving care-taking of John. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), the American Diabetes Association, or the American Alzheimer's Association. A private graveside service will be at the New Antioch Cemetery and a memorial service, at the church, will be held at a later date. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
Published in News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.