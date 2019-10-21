John F. Blake, 82, of Wilmington, died Sunday at home after a brief illness.

A graduate of the University of Dayton, John earned his Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University. From July 1972 until retirement in 2000, he was Prosecuting Attorney for the City of Kettering and a member of the OSBA Traffic Law Committee.

After moving to Clinton County in 1985, John served on the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission and was chair from 1990-1992.

John married Kathleen Higgins in March 1968, sharing 51 years together.

She survives as do their six children, Mary Kathryn of Huntington Beach, Ca., Stephen of Denver, Col., Ellen of San Francisco, Ca., Christopher (Kathleen) of Dublin, Ohio, Susan (Geoff Harris) of Meridian, Idaho, and Kevin (Chelsea) of Washington, D.C. John was grandfather to six.

A Traditional Latin Requiem Mass will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, Fifth & Findlay Streets, Dayton, on Thursday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family will greet friends Wednesday, October 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., with recitation of the Rosary at 5:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary, PO Box 147, Denton, NE 68339-0147.