John D. "Jack" Geary, 92, of Wilmington, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born January 16, 1927, in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, son of the late John Maurice and Bernice Catherine (Crowley) Geary.

On October 17, 1959, he married Audrey Lorraine Palmer Geary, who passed away on January 29, 2018.

John D. Geary attended Boston English High School, then received a Bachelor of Science in Nautical Sciences, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, 1947; Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Boston University, 1952; and Master of Business Administration, Harvard University, 1954.

He held various positions: Eastern Gas and Fuel Associates, Boston 1952-1963; Assistant to President, Ohio River Company, Cincinnati, 1964-1966; Vice President Operations, Ohio River Company/Midland Enterprises Inc., 1966-1974; President, Ohio River Company/Midland Enterprises Inc. 1974-1988.

He was a member of American Inland Waterways Committee, St. Louis, since 1983; 20 years of service Board of Directors Fifth Third Bank Corporation, Cincinnati; Director ABX Air Inc 2001-2008; Independent Director Air Transport Service Group, 2004-2014; Member Cincinnati Police Association, since 1976 — where he was active in starting the Mounted Police in Cincinnati; Member Water Transport Assoc. (chairman executive committee); American Waterways Operators (board of directors); Propeller Club United States; American Bureau Shipping; Boston Marine Society; National Coal Council; Greater Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce (trustee); Clubs: Queen City Club (Cincinnati), Bankers (Cincinnati).

Jack had many hobbies: Reining horses, pilot, hunting and the love of his dogs (Sam, Breeze and Maggie)

Prayers will be said at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 15 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with Rev. Michael Hoilloran officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of prayers at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to the WAHS Animal Shelter, PO Box 968, Wilmington, OH 45177.

