John Howell
John W. Howell, 81, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29,2020 at Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon.

John was born November 30, 1938 in Wilmington, the son of the late Foster and Juanita (Straight) Howell. He had retired after 47 years of service with Randall-Textron in Wilmington. Upon retirement, he went to work for Wilmington City Schools and spent 10 years working in the maintenance department.

He was a proud member of Cedarville Masonic Lodge #622, and the Miami Chapter No. 107 Order of Eastern Star in Waynesville.

John was a "fixer" of everything, loved the great outdoors, yardwork, and enjoyed hunting, golfing, and bowling. More than anything, he was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family was his whole world.

John is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Rita; three daughters, Karen (Ken) Eifert of Troy, Alabama, Kathy (Craig) Borton of Wilmington, and Kimberly (Damian) Snyder of Wilmington; grandchildren, Evan W. (Ashley) Greene of Lore City, Ohio, Andrew "Andy" Borton of Wilmington, Alan (Alisha) Borton of Wilmington, Raegan (Dylan) Eltzroth of Defiance, Brynne Snyder of Wilmington, Kari Jo Snyder of Wilmington, Tiffany (Bill) Cochran of Columbus, and Christopher Eifert of Columbus; great grandchildren, Ty Greene, Justin Greene, Savannah Greene, Sydney Greene, Asher Cochran, Natalie Borton, and Elizabeth "Charlie" Borton; sister, Linda Garland of Virginia; brother, Leroy Howell of Sabina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by grandson, Eric Greene; and sister, Cleo Howell.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at New Burlington Cemetery. Mike McCormick will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Masonic services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family asks that memorial donations in John's memory are directed to Wilmington City Schools, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



Published in News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Rita, Karen, Kathy and Kim and your entire family. John was a good man with a great heart!! He will be sadly missed.
Mike & Shelly Greene
Friend
