John K. "Jack" Maher, 85, of Wilmington, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Quaker Heights Nursing Center, Waynesville.

He ws born June 18, 1934 in Martinsville, the son of Robert and Lena Babb Maher.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen Young Maher, whom he married July 21, 1960.

A 1952 graduate of Wilmington High School, Jack farmed for 35 years, raising cattle and show horses. He also was a truck driver, bulldozer operator and owner of Clinton Vending.

A member of the 3C Saddle Club, he also served on boards of Clinton County Fair, ASC and Clinton Landmark.

Jack is survived by daughters, Jackie (Kevin) Smith of Wilmington and Jonda (Warren) McCarren of Waynesville; grandchildren, Derek, J.T. and Gracie; brothers, Don (Cindy) and Howard (Carol) Maher; along with brother- and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Burial will follow in the Sabina Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9912 Carver Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242 or Ohio Living Quaker Heights, 514 High St., Waynesville, OH 45068.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.