John Pendry

John D. Pendry, 78, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born July 12, 1941 in Wilmington, the son of the late John E. and Bertha Teeters Pendry. John was born, raised, and spent his entire life in Wilmington.

He was a member of the Clinton Model Aviators and flew weekly at the Texas Road airfield with the O.F.F. Club.

John was owner and operator for many years of Pendry Plumbing in Wilmington, and had served on the Wilmington Fire Department. He was a Veteran of the Air Force National Guard, and was an avid SCUBA diver and instructor.

The center of his life was his family. He loved and adored his family, and they loved and adored him. John was a kind and loving man; he will be forever missed.

John is survived by 38-year partner, best friend, and wife, Judy Pendry; children, Dani (Randy) Carruthers, Leslie (Scott) Massie, Shelley (James) Adkins, and Jay (Debbie) Johnson, all of Wilmington; grandchildren, Taylor, Conner, Evan and Grant Massie, Claire and Sadie Carruthers, Jack Adkins, Jenny Bone, and Jessica Rogers; siblings, Ruth Miguel, Ann Burt, and Brenda Cain; and many friends.

Services and burial in Sugar Grove Cemetery will all be private and at the convenience of the family.

Services and burial in Sugar Grove Cemetery will all be private and at the convenience of the family.