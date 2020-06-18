John Watson

John W. Watson, 91, of Sabina, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born on August 26, 1929, in Clinton County, he was the son of the late Grover and Katherine Camp Watson.

John was a Kingman High School graduate, where he was in the top 50% of his class. He was lifelong farmer. For 23 years, he was a Richland Township Trustee and served on the Clinton County Fair Board. John also served a term as a Clinton County Commissioner, was a member of the Sabina Lions Club, a 4-H Advisor, and was a former basketball official.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Velma Tolliver. The two were united in marriage on September 4, 1948.

Also left to cherish his memory are their three sons, Danny (Darlene) Watson, Donnie (Cindy) Watson, and Dennis (Lisa) Watson; grandchildren, Shawn (Cheryl) Watson, Jeff Watson, Casey (Brian) Curtis, Jordan (Blake) Seaman and Evan (Linsey) Watson; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon, when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery, Sabina.

Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Watson family.