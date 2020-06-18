John Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John W. Watson, 91, of Sabina, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born on August 26, 1929, in Clinton County, he was the son of the late Grover and Katherine Camp Watson.

John was a Kingman High School graduate, where he was in the top 50% of his class. He was lifelong farmer. For 23 years, he was a Richland Township Trustee and served on the Clinton County Fair Board. John also served a term as a Clinton County Commissioner, was a member of the Sabina Lions Club, a 4-H Advisor, and was a former basketball official.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Velma Tolliver. The two were united in marriage on September 4, 1948.

Also left to cherish his memory are their three sons, Danny (Darlene) Watson, Donnie (Cindy) Watson, and Dennis (Lisa) Watson; grandchildren, Shawn (Cheryl) Watson, Jeff Watson, Casey (Brian) Curtis, Jordan (Blake) Seaman and Evan (Linsey) Watson; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon, when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery, Sabina.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude's or Hospice of Fayette County.

Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Watson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved