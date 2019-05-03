Johnny George, 54, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born January 28, 1965 in Wilmington, son of John W. and Jeanne Walls George.

Johnny worked at R & L Carriers for over 23 years. He was a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, class of 1983.

Johnny loved being with his grandchildren and riding four-wheelers and he also enjoyed taking trips to the ocean.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle George, whom he married on December 3, 1983; two daughters, Stephanie (Stephen) Williams of Wilmington and Stacy George of N.C.; son, J.R. George of Clarksville; parents, John W. and Jeanne George of Clarksville; brother, Brett (Vicki) George of Leesburg; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Noah, Brooke, Blake, Abby, Natalie, and Luke; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Martha and Gary Jenkins; niece and nephew, Holly and Aaron George; four brothers-in-law, Rick (Erica) Ross, Joseph (Kim) Ross, Jerry Mann, and Chris (Amy) Mann; and an additional four nieces and five nephews.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, on Tuesday, May 7 at noon with Pastor Jim Wiebel officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Monday, May 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Contributions in Johnny's memory may be made to the or .

