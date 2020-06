Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Lewis Bowman, 68, died May 26, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at McCoy's Catering Center, 280 W.Curry Rd., Wilmington. Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family. edgingtonfuneralhomes.com

