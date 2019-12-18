Jonathan Wesley Frazier, 26, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

Jonathan was born November 5, 1993 in Montgomery, Ohio, the son of Timothy and Judith (Sturgeon) Frazier.

Jonathan was a member of the 2012 graduating class at Wilmington High School. During his years at Wilmington he was a four-year member of the varsity soccer team.

Among his many talents was being an excellent artist. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching any sport, any time.

Jonathan was a very simple man, with simple values. He loved being a wonderful husband and father, and has very strong family values. He loved being with his family, and especially loved his wife's cooking.

He is survived by his wife, Mykayla (Frisco) Frazier, whom he married October 17, 2017 in Peebles, Ohio; children, Maverick Frazier, Maddix Frisco, Madalynn Frazier, and Marley Frazier; mother, Judith Sturgeon of Abbeville, South Carolina; father, Timothy and his wife Melissa Cooper-Frazier of Wilmington; siblings, Kristin Brooke Frazier, Joshua Richard Frazier, and Emily Eggleston, all of Wilmington; maternal grandmother, Esther (David) Survance of Indianapolis; paternal grandmother, Judy Frazier of Wilmington; great-grandmother, Betty Stokes of Sumter, South Carolina; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Willie A. Sturgeon III; and paternal grandfather, John W. Frazier.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 20 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

For more information, or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.