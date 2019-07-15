Jonathan D. King, 60, of Hillsboro, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at the Highland District Hospital.

He was born June 14, 1959 in Xenia, the son of Phyllis Doddridge King of Highland and the late Douglas Harry King.

Jon had worked with R&L Carriers for 28 years. He was an avid and dedicated Cincinnati Reds fan and loved NASCAR racing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Joy Durbin King, whom he had married on December 12, 1981 in Hillsboro; one son, Tyler King of Hillsboro; one sister, Joy (Vernon) Harris of Grove City; three brothers, Terrance King of Highland, Gerald King of Winchester and Timothy (Virginia) King of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Thomas P. King.

A Celebration of Jon's Life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Friends will be received on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

