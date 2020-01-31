Joseph Marion 'Joe' Butts, 89, of Wilmington, died at 2:05 a.m. Thursday January 30, 2020 in Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1930 in Morrow, Ohio to James Marion and Cora Mildred (Storer) Butts.

Joe, a member of the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene, was a 1949 Wilmington High School graduate, an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and was retired from Cincinnati Milacron.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marie (Williams), whom he married December 24, 1954; sons, Bruce(Mary Lee) Butts of The Villages, Fla. and Carl Butts of Wilmington; daughter, Beverly (Jim) Reiley of Greenfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Christina (Jim) Gregory, Matthew (Norma) Butts, Michael (Shannon) Butts; grandchildren, Ashley Marquardt, Cierra Marquardt, Jayden Gregory, Erin Cooney, and Corbin Butts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, David Butts.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 3 at the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene, 2193 Wayne Road, Wilmington, OH 45177. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 4 in the church with Pastor Rodney Walley and Pastor Bobby Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in Clinton Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177 is assisting the family. For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.