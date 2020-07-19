Joseph "Craig" Davis, 42, of Xenia, Ohio (formerly of Wilmington) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash in Belmont County, Ohio.

He was born June 27, 1978 in Wilmington, Ohio, son of Joe Davis of Wilmington, Ohio and Denise Goff Davis of Summerville, South Carolina.

Mr. Davis was a truck driver for MTI Transport. He enjoyed working on cars and driving in demolition derbies.

In addition to his father and mother, Craig is survived by his fiancée, Kim Kelzenberg; daughters, Kylee Howard of Hillsboro, Ohio and Ashley Davis of Wilmington, Ohio; a son, Lane Wyatt Davis of Jamestown, Ohio; a brother, Jason (Gayle) Davis of Miamisburg, Ohio; a sister, Leslie Milam of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Addie Howard and Keslynn Lynch; one niece; and four nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

