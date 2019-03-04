Joseph Glenn Banford, 93, of Wilmington passed away March 1, 2019 at Ohio Living Cape May.

His wife, Vera Abbott Banford, survives. Mr. Banford was born March 17, 1925 in Osborn (Fairborn), Ohio, son of the late Carl and Grace Hartley Banford.

Mr. Banford drove a school bus while farming in Fairborn. He then worked 35 years for the Fairborn Post Office.

He was a friend of the Air Force Museum and spent many hours there. He was active with the Chester Township Fire Department and served with the auxiliary for many years. He was also active in the Sharon United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed traveling, building WW II model airplanes, and tinkering with his 1928 Chevy. He loved laughter and wanted everyone to laugh. He always had a story to tell.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Banford is survived by two daughters, Terri (Chuck) Doarn and Tami (Larry) Schirack; three grandchildren, Katie Doarn, Christopher Doarn, and Michael (Choko) Doarn; a great-grandchild, Lincoln; brothers-in-law, George (Betty) Abbott and Steve (Nancy) Abbott; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Harold Banford, and a sister, Thelma Jones Horn, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 9 at the Abbott Family Cemetery in Vanceburg, Kentucky.

Mr. Banford's family would especially like to thank the members of the Sharon United Methodist Church, the Chester Township Fire Department, Dr. John Hollon and his staff, Clinton Memorial Hospital, and Ohio Living Cape May for all the care and support that has been given.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Sharon U.M.C. c/o Charles Borton, 1137 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the Chester Township F.D., 5580 State Route 380, Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.