Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" Wells, 91, of Lynchburg, died Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Blanchester.

He was born June 15, 1929 in Morrow, Ohio, the son of the late Russell C. and Alice Leonard Wells.

Kenny was a diesel mechanic and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

He is survived by six children, Joni (Dave) Minton, Brian (Anita) Wells, Lori (Daryl) Mount Kenny (Jana) Wells, Jill (Charles) Toca all of Lynchburg and Teri (Terry) James of Blanchester; 16 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; three sisters, Norma McNulty Kolb of Cincinnati, Joyce (Larry) Brooks of Cincinnati, and Larita Woods of Springfield; one brother, Daryl Wells of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at the Morrow Cemetery in Morrow, Ohio. Pastor Daryl Mount will officiate. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greg Wilkin Scholarship Fund c/o Diane Bailey at Fifth/Third Bank, 511 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

The Davis- Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.