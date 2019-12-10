Joseph Anthony McGowan, 74, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born July 1, 1945 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Elbert and Ruth (Long) McGowan.

He enjoyed restoring old cars, specializing in 1955, 56, and 57 Chevy's, and was a member and supporter of the N.R.A. Joe was an outdoorsman and had enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved all the family pets, and was always ready to take in any cat that showed up on his doorstep.

Joe is survived by his wife of more than 35 years, Margaret Joy (Williams) McGowan, whom he married May 31, 1984 in Jamestown, Tennessee; children, RaeAnn and her husband Scott Tombaugh of Casagrande, Arizona, Michelle McIntire of Cincinnati, Anthony and his wife Shelley McGowan of Morrow, and Shari Haas of Cincinnati; step-daughter, Renee Rementer of Casagrande, Arizona; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by seven siblings; he was the last of his siblings.

At his request, cremation will take place.

The family will receive friends at a visitation Thursday, December 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Funeral services will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations are directed to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

