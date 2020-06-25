Joseph Wood

Joseph E. Wood, 84, of New Antioch, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Continental Manor in Blanchester.

Born on July 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Harold and Marie Engle Wood.

Joe was a Wayne High School graduate. He worked for AgriChem and Waitt Equipment.

Joe was a member of the New Antioch Church of Christ, where he served on the Board and taught Sunday School. He was a Past Master at the Masonic Lodge in New Vienna and a member of the Scottish Rite.

Joe was an active farmer. In the feeder pig business, his efforts helped Clinton County become top pork producer in the state. He was a serious sports enthusiast, loving OSU sports and the Reds.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma J. Hughes Wood.

He is survived by children, Krystal Cleaver and Scott (Susan) Wood, all of New Vienna. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Anna Lee (Dalton) Stockton, Scott Pinkerton, Tiffany (Christopher Stout) Lykins; great grandchildren: June, Elaina, and Sam Stockton, Hailey (Cody) McClure, Katelin Faukner, and Jordan Stout; and great great grandchild, Addyson McClure.

A private funeral service will be on Saturday, June 27 at the New Antioch Church of Christ. Friends may gather in the parking lot of the church at 2:30 p.m. for an opportunity to visit with the family following the service. Burial will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the New Antioch Church of Christ.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements.