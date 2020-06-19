Joy Garrison Cauffman died on June 16, 2020 at the age of 93 in Germantown, Md. after a prolonged decline in overall health.

Joy was born on May 25, 1927 in Blanchester, Ohio to Foster "Fuzzy" Wilson and Mary Agnes Garrison. Joy married Charles Edward Cauffman in Las Vegas, Nev. on August 23, 1958 and had one son, Christopher Colt Cauffman, who was born in Torrance, Ca. on July 5, 1965.

Joy and Charles divorced after 26 years of marriage and Joy never remarried.

Joy attained a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education, and a Doctorate in Philosophy from The Ohio State University. Joy was a pioneer in public health education and continuing medical education.

Joy worked at The Ohio State University and the University of Southern California and also chaired Present Nixon's Advisory Committee on Health Education in the 1970s. In 1995, Joy was admitted to the Ohio Woman's Hall of Fame.

Joy lived in Ohio during her early life and moved to the Los Angeles area in California around the 1950s. In 2013 Joy went to live with her son in Germantown, Md. until her passing.

Joy enjoyed genealogy, historic preservation, and world travel.

Joy was survived by her son, and was predeceased by her bother, Dan Garrison, on April 3, 2020, and her late husband Charles on October 14, 2013. Joy will be buried next to her parents in the IOOF Blanchester Cemetery.