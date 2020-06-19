Joy Shoemaker

Joy Marie Dun Shoemaker, 90, formerly of Sabina, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Wilmington.

Born in Columbus on June 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Vera Dun.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, in 2010. The two were married for 61 years at the time of his passing, having wed on August 30, 1949.

Joy was a 1948 Sabina High School graduate. She went on to attend Wilmington College.

Co-Founder of the Sabina Historical Society, Joy remained active in the organization. With her love of Sabina, she was the author of two books about the history and its people: Sabina Remembered I and Sabina Remembered II. She had a great love of genealogy and traced her and her husband's family all the way back to the 1600s.

In 2010, Joy was named one of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed time with her family and friends, socializing, and found great joy in attending various musical performances by her son's band, where she could often be found dancing and singing along.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved son, Trevor (Cindy Moyer) Shoemaker of Wilmington; special friend, Sharon Peterson; her sister, Monda Hocfbaum; two nieces and two nephews.

A private service will be held at Sabina Cemetery. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Sabina Historical Society.