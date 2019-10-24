Joy I. Stewart, 91, of Sabina, passed away on October 23, 2019, at the home of her daughter.

Born in Sabina on April 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Anna Boyer Goodson.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Thomas J. Stewart, in 2007. The two were married on August 16, 1946.

Joy was a 1946 graduate of Reesville High School, where she was a cheerleader.

A member of Richland United Methodist Church, Joy was also a member of the United Methodist Women of the Church. Joy was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed taking care of, and spending time with, her children and grandchildren.

Joy is survived by her children, Dennis (Cheryl) Stewart of Circleville, Diana Nichols of Sabina, Debra (James) Meyer and Denise (John) Cowan of Grove City, along with daughter in-law, Pam Stewart of Wilmington. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Scott, Craig (Sarah), and Brian (Whitney) Stewart, Rhonda (Dana) Andrews, Karen (Tom) Huber, Teri Nichols, Melissa (Jose) Munoz, Michelle and Jennifer Meyer, Mary, Michael, and Anna Cowan, Samantha (Corey) Hay and Mark Stewart.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joy was preceded in death by her son, Dale Stewart, in 2015; and sisters, Helen Grove and Gladys Holmes.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice in Blue Ash or Richland United Methodist Church.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27 from 2-5 p.m. at Richland United Methodist Church (52 Melvin Road,, Wilmington), where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11 a.m.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements.