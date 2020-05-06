Joyce Burroughs-Stout
Joyce Carolyn Burroughs-Stout, of Fayetteville, Ohio was born March 5, 1943 in Covington, Kentucky. She passed away on May 5, 2020 at her home in Fayetteville. She was the beloved wife of Les Stout; loving mother of Deborah Russo, and Stephen (Alicia) Burroughs Sr.; step-mother of Bill (Precious) Stout and Kristen (Garrett) Gandy; proud grandmother of Adriana Russo, Ian Russo, Stephen Burroughs Jr., Emily Burroughs and Carly Burroughs; and dear sister of Emmett Hodges, Jeffrey Hodges, Brenda Luke, and Mike Hodges. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Edward Burroughs; and parents, Emmett Martin and Mildred (nee Vaught) Hodges. Private services will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, Blanchester. Interment will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cancer Research Institute https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com

Published in News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
