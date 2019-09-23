Joyce R. Pinkerton, 89, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Center in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born on March 11, 1930, in Jamestown, Ohio, the youngest daughter of the late Harry H. and Nettie M. (Gerard) Hopkins. Joyce married James Edward Pinkerton in Melvin, Ohio, on June 10, 1950, and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary before his death in 2004.

Joyce began her education at White Chapel, a one-room school south of Xenia. She graduated from Reesville High School in 1948, attended Miami University, and graduated from Wilmington College in 1962 with a degree in education.

During her 31-year teaching career, she taught 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades, as well as developmental reading and mathematics. Joyce taught at Port William, Blanchester, Reesville, and Sabina elementary schools. She retired from East Clinton Local Schools in 1988.

She got to know some families quite well, teaching all of the children in several families, and multiple generations in others. She taught her own three children in 3rd grade. When schools dropped cursive writing from the curriculum, Joyce taught her youngest grandson cursive.

After retiring, Joyce continued her support of literacy, volunteering as an OhioReads reading tutor at New Vienna Elementary School, and with Clinton County Adult New Readers.

Joyce and Jim developed a passion for genealogy and spent many hours in retirement traveling and researching the Gerard, Hopkins, Pinkerton, and Knisely family lines. She was a member of The First Families of Ohio and Civil War Families of Clinton County, Ohio. Joyce was active in the Genealogical Society of Clinton County, volunteering in the Genealogy/Research Library, editing the newsletter, and helping compile and publish cemetery and marriage records. For many years, Joyce wrote recaps of the annual Pinkerton Family Reunion that were published in the newspaper.

Joyce was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1958, and she was very proud of how well she managed her diet and insulin over 60+ years. She encouraged many friends and family members to watch the carbs (not just the sugar) in their diets.

For many years, Joyce worshiped at Methodist churches in Sabina, Grove City, New Vienna. She had been a member of the Sabina Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron in 1964. Joyce loved to play bridge (and just about any card game) and she enjoyed working puzzles – jigsaw, crosswords, Sudoku. Joyce would welcome new residents moving into Friendly Center (Wilmington), and later Ohio Living Dorothy Love (Sidney), encouraging them to join in card clubs and other social activities.

Joyce is survived by two sons, Jack (Linda) Pinkerton of Lewistown, and Jeffrey (Debra) Pinkerton of Broomfield, Colorado; and a daughter, Janice (Charles) Keller of Columbia, Maryland. Joyce often said she missed her kids who lived so far away, and was proud that she had raised them to be strong and independent so they could fly so far from the nest. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brett (Mimi) Pequignot, Brian Pequignot, Erin (Jacob) Stinebaugh, Matthew (Amanda) Pinkerton, and Michael Keller; great-grand-children: Ethan, Grace, J.J., Dylan, Brianna, Brittany, Aidan, Andrew, Abigail, and Brady; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jay and Maverick.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by two infant sons, as well as brothers Robert and Franklin Hopkins, and sisters Margaret Peterson, Velma Hendrickson, and Mildred Ray.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com