Joyce A. Powell, 68, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at the Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born on December 10, 1951 to John and Alice Powell in Wilmington. Over the years Joyce worked at various agencies as an advocate and caregiver for cognitive, physically and developmentally impaired individuals.

Joyce loved Jehovah and the many brothers and sisters she found in Jehovah.

She enjoyed classical music, traveling, gourmet cooking, old movies and animals.

Joyce was a loving and devoted sister to Steven Powell (Mary); dear aunt of Stephanie McKinney; and doting great aunt of Xavier and GJ McKinney and Hanna Fetters.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Powell (Warlaumont); her brother, Phillip Powell; and multiple aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Joyce will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday December 7 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5241 SR 247, Hillsboro.

A memorial service for Joyce will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday December 7 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5241 SR 247, Hillsboro.