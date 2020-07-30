Juanita Lieurance, 90, of Washington Court House and formerly of Sabina, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020.

She was born March 21, 1930 and was raised in Leesburg by the late Charles "Doc" and Evelyn Feller.

Juanita was a 1948 graduate of Fairfield High School. Many fondly remember her days as a young lady working the soda fountain at Feller's Drug Store.

She was a 65-year member of the Sabina United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many of those years.

She was a Teacher's Aide at Sabina Elementary School and later enjoyed working at the former Lacy and Champlin dress shop in Wilmington.

Juanita was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three children, Melinda S. (Bruce) Miller of Punta Gorda, Fla., Brian L. (Pam) Lieurance of New Vienna and Bruce A. (Jill) Lieurance of Sabina; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Bill) Creach of Hamilton, Matthew (Ashley) Miller of Sabina and Andrew (Jenny) Miller of Martinsville, Ryann Lieurance of New Vienna, Bridget Lieurance and Bryston Lieurance both of Sabina, Brittany (Tom) Rowlands of Morrow and Brandon (Chelsey) Wilson of Washington Court House; six great grandchildren, Mason and Avery Miller of Sabina, Makenzie and Will Creach of Hamilton and Eddie and Ruthie Miller of Martinsville; a brother, Bill (Elena) Dye of New Richmond; several nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Wanda (Charles) Everman and Betty Hill, both of Sabina.

In addition to the Fellers, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Billy V. Lieurance, on October 16, 2009; and a brother, Donald Dye.

Funeral services at the Community Christian Church with burial at the Sabina Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Christian Church, 5173 SR 729 S, Sabina, OH 45169.

