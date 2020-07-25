Juanita Miller, 86, of Blanchester, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on February 12, 1934 in Sabina, Ohio, she was the daughter of John and Olive (nee Stoops) Edwards.

Juanita ran Miller Business Services, preparing income taxes for over 50 years. She spent many years working for Mosaco and Warren Co. Counseling Center, where she eventually retired.

She enjoyed preparing taxes for her friends and clients, sewing, and crafting, but her real passion was her family. Juanita loved spending time with her family.

She was the beloved mother of Becky (David) Harmon, Charlie (Sarah) Miller, Sandy (Kevin) Cox, and Karen Hampton; loving grandmother of Clay Harmon, Chris (Karen) Miller, Kevin Miller, Stacey (Chad) Newman, Lisa (Scott)Wheeler, Jerrod (Caitlin) Cox, Robert (Nawal) Hampton, and Jesse (Kari) Hampton; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dean (Deanna) Edwards, Wayne Edwards, Betty Bridges, Joyce Kimball, Ronald (Margene) Edwards, and Virginia (Paul) Pollitt.

Along with her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Dayton and Charles Miller; brothers, Arthur Edwards and Lee Edwards; great-great-grandson, Lincoln Hampton.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com