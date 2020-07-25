1/1
Juanita Miller
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Miller, 86, of Blanchester, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on February 12, 1934 in Sabina, Ohio, she was the daughter of John and Olive (nee Stoops) Edwards.

Juanita ran Miller Business Services, preparing income taxes for over 50 years. She spent many years working for Mosaco and Warren Co. Counseling Center, where she eventually retired.

She enjoyed preparing taxes for her friends and clients, sewing, and crafting, but her real passion was her family. Juanita loved spending time with her family.

She was the beloved mother of Becky (David) Harmon, Charlie (Sarah) Miller, Sandy (Kevin) Cox, and Karen Hampton; loving grandmother of Clay Harmon, Chris (Karen) Miller, Kevin Miller, Stacey (Chad) Newman, Lisa (Scott)Wheeler, Jerrod (Caitlin) Cox, Robert (Nawal) Hampton, and Jesse (Kari) Hampton; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dean (Deanna) Edwards, Wayne Edwards, Betty Bridges, Joyce Kimball, Ronald (Margene) Edwards, and Virginia (Paul) Pollitt.

Along with her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Dayton and Charles Miller; brothers, Arthur Edwards and Lee Edwards; great-great-grandson, Lincoln Hampton.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
(937) 783-2458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved