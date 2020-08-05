Judith Kay Irvin Dunn, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio.

Her husband, Gary Dunn, survives. They were married August 29, 1964.

Mrs. Dunn was born September 25, 1944 in Clinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Lawrence and Kathryn Laurens Jacobs.

She was a graduate of the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati and worked as a registered nurse at Clinton Memorial Hospital and Internal Medicine Associates in Wilmington.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dunn is survived by her children, Lori (Robert) Kemper of Waynesville, Ohio and Darin (Alison Bland) Dunn of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Kemper, Courtney Kemper, and Kyle Kemper; sisters-in-law, Carol Sue Harris of Wilmington, Ohio, Janet Jones of Wilmington, Ohio, and Diann Casagrande of Columbus, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Dana (Jennifer) Dunn of Wilmington, Ohio, Michael Dunn of Covington, Kentucky, Kevin Dunn of Marysville, Ohio, and Don (Sandy Leslie) Wall of Maineville, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Mary Wall, is preceded in death.

A graveside service at Sugar Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Judith's memory may be made to First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, OH 45177, Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459-9767.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.