Judith A. Meyers (nee Kearns), 86, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Judith was born to Thomas Jr. and Dorothy Kearns and grew up in Brecksville, Ohio. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas and John Kearns. Judith was preceded in death by her parents; son, Woody; and her brother, Terry. A private burial will be held at Brecksville Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.Nosek-McCreery.com.
Published in News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.