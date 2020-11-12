Judy Ann (Cook) Keadle, also known as Grandma Judy, born on July 29, 1946 in Wilmington, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She left her earthly vessel and joined God the Father, Jesus His Son, and The Holy Spirit on Monday, November 9, 2020, peacefully at home.

Judy was married to Philip Brooks Keadle for 56 years on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Judy was born to Virginia (Curtis) Cook and Richard Cook, sister of Sheila (Dale) Marine, Charles (Brenda) Cook. She had three sons and daughters in law, Jeffrey (Holly) Keadle, Rodney (Melisa) Keadle and Gregory (Tanis) Keadle; 11 grandchildren, Seth and Chelsea, Amber, Mitchell and Mallory, Avery and Caroline, Morgan, Zane, Autumn, Brenna, Treyten; and one great grandchild, Colson.

Judy attended West Enon Church of God in Enon, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Wilmington High School class of 1964 and was in Brownies, Girl Scouts and a Candy Striper.

Judy had a passion for her family, crafting, flower design, ministry and enjoyed playing the piano, horses and archery. She will always be remembered for her baking and cooking Sunday meals for the family. She has owned a pie shop, called Pie Delight Shoppe, and a wallpaper business.

Judy dedicated many years to the Springfield Church of God Campgrounds, from the 1970s to present, in many roles, youth ministry, kitchen and lunch stand, groundskeeper and manager, and WCG Building Leader. She also dedicated many years to ministry at East Park Church of God in the areas of children's ministry, children's and VBS crafts, puppet ministry, Board of Christian Education and making meals.

A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at Greene County Expo Center, Assembly Hall, Xenia, Ohio on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Any monetary donations can also be made to Onelove Church of God at Onelovechurch.org, memo Judy Ann Keadle, and donations will be earmarked to benefit Children's Medical Center Children's Christmas Fund.

