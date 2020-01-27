Julia Anna Miller Hakes Snow, 97, of Wilmington, went to be with our Lord Friday, January 24, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1922 in Fayette County, daughter of the late James and Jessie Pummel Miller,

Julia had worked at the New Vienna Packing Company, Wilknit Hosiery Company in Leesburg, and Wells Manufacturing in New Vienna.

She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ and volunteered at the New Vienna Senior Center. She loved gardening and mowing the yard.

Julia will be remembered for her sense of humor and befriending everyone she met. She will be missed!

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley E. (Jim) Haynie of Blanchester and Joyce N. (Richard) Fisher of Wilmington; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul G. Hakes; her second husband, Leo B. Snow; a son, Paul E. Hakes; four brothers; four sisters; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, February 1 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Dale McCamish officiating will begin at noon on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia's memory may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington has been entrusted with the arrangements.