Julie Ann Thompson, 56, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Born on September 10, 1963 in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of Benny and Ann (nee Jagos) Sovis.

Julie grew up in Swartz Creek, Michigan and always considered it home. She married her husband Alan Thompson and eventually moved to Wilmington, where they raised their family.

She was a faithful member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church since 1989. Julie worked as an OB Nurse for many years dedicated to helping new mothers and babies. She was also employed with several other companies in the Wilmington area.

Her natural gift was always serving people, which was exemplified through work and raising her family. She always thought of others first.

Julie loved celebrating holidays and spending free time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

She was the beloved wife of Alan Thompson; loving mother of Ryan (Shari) Thompson, Kari (Matty) Thompson, Kristen (Sherman) Clifford, and Kelli Thompson; proud grandmother of Ryan Thompson, Jr., Rylan Thompson, Ryder Thompson, Elijah Clifford, Anna Clifford, and a grandson on the way; dear sister of Frank (Sue) Sovis and Brian (Karen) Sovis; aunt of several nieces and nephews; and she also leaves behind a dog, Murphy and a cat, Lily

Julie was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 20at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at St. Columbkille Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with Fr. Mike Holloran celebrant.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23 at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Swartz Creek, Michigan. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com