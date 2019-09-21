Karen N. Stutrud, 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Karen is a proud graduate of Ohio State University. She was Fiscal Officer for Washington Township, Ohio.

She was also the Administrative Assistant for Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Oregonia. She was an active member of the church, serving on numerous boards and committees.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Stutrud; step-father, Clark Himes; and by her step-mother, Phyllis Stutrud.

She is survived by sons, Erik Bryan (Tracy Anderson) and Alex Bryan (Elizabeth Needham); mother, Lilah Ochs Stutrud Himes; brothers, Jeffrey Stutrud (Sheila Stutrud) and Tim Himes (Kim Himes); and by her loving dogs, Brownie and Buttercup.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, 7315 Wilmington Road, Oregonia, OH 45054. Funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Heifer International Foundation at www.heiferfoundation.org or to Olive Branch United Methodist Church.

