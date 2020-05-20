Karl D. Eltzroth, 71, of Wilmington, passed away at Hospice of Central Ohio on May 16, 2020. He was the son of Ralph and Esther McDonald Eltzroth, born near Port William. He is survived by his wife, Linda Conley Eltzroth. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and had retired from Verizon. A member of the Wilmington Masonic Lodge and Jaycees, he was also the past treasurer and active member of the Clinton County Antique Power Club. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by sons, Brett (Melissa) Eltzroth of Wilmington and Kyle (Joni Dotson) Eltzroth of Georgetown; grandchildren, Brendan and Adrianna; and sister, Julia (Fred Summers) Curry of Wilmington. Karl was preceded by brothers, James and Russell. A private funeral service will be for the family on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday practicing social distancing and entering in groups of 10. Memorials are suggested to Dayton South ALS Group and Hospice of Central Ohio.



