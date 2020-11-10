1/1
Katherine Lakes
Katherine Lakes, 80, of Wilmington, Ohio, died Monday, November 9, 2020 in Wilmington.

She was born April 24, 1940 in Middletown, daughter of the late Walter Jackson and Tillie Jackson.

She was a member of Zion Hill Church in Wilmington.

Surviving are five children, Linda Phillabaum of Dayton, Richard Wood of Clarksville, Shirley Liddil of Wilmington, James "Jimmy" Wood of Lynchburg and Ruby (Joe) Schockley of Portsmouth; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Second Creek Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
