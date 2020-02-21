Katherine Mulford, 70, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020 en route to the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born February 26, 1949 in Xenia.

On January 9, 1968, in Grundy, Virginia, she married James Arthur Mulford, who survives. They were married for 52 years.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her two daughters, Elizabeth (Brian) Louallen of Lebanon, and Rebekah (Matt) Robinson of Middletown; grandson, Dalton Ayers; brothers, Clyde Patterson, Larry Davis, Jon Davis and Tim Davis; sisters, Judy Camp, Robin Zehr, Susie Kincaid, April Simmons, and Holly Davis; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Leonard Patterson; mother; Ruth Ann Bogan-Davis; step-father, Lawrence "Red" Davis; and stepsister, Beverly Penrod.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Raul Concha officiating. Interment will follow in the Westboro Cemetery, Westboro.

Friends will be received one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Katherine's memory may be made to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.