Katherine Arvanetes Xidas, 87, of Miamisburg and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Katherine was born January 21, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Okla., daughter of the late Louis G. and Helen (Koutsouflakes) Arvanetes. Katherine and her late husband, James A. "Jim" Xidas, were the owners of the former Manhattan Lounge in Wilmington for more than 50 years. During those years she dedicated her life to serving others alongside her husband. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. Katherine loved her family, her church, friends and customers. She is survived by her son, Tony and wife Penny Xidas; grandchildren, James A. and wife Melissa Xidas, Christina Xidas, and Victoria Xidas; brother, Gregory "Jerry" and wife Sandy Arvanetes; brother-in-law, Nick and wife Gloria Xidas; nephews, Louis G. (Laurie) Arvanetes, TasSOS Xidas, and Teddy (Kristy) Xidas; niece, Leni (Mark) Beatty, and great nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dayton with Ft. Joseph Gingrich officiating, with burial following at Union Cemetery, Arnold, Pa. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and Sycamore Glen Retirement Community for their support and care during this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405. Arrangements are by Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
