Katherine Xidas
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Arvanetes Xidas, 87, of Miamisburg and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Katherine was born January 21, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Okla., daughter of the late Louis G. and Helen (Koutsouflakes) Arvanetes. Katherine and her late husband, James A. "Jim" Xidas, were the owners of the former Manhattan Lounge in Wilmington for more than 50 years. During those years she dedicated her life to serving others alongside her husband. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. Katherine loved her family, her church, friends and customers. She is survived by her son, Tony and wife Penny Xidas; grandchildren, James A. and wife Melissa Xidas, Christina Xidas, and Victoria Xidas; brother, Gregory "Jerry" and wife Sandy Arvanetes; brother-in-law, Nick and wife Gloria Xidas; nephews, Louis G. (Laurie) Arvanetes, Tassos Xidas, and Teddy (Kristy) Xidas; niece, Leni (Mark) Beatty, and great nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dayton with Ft. Joseph Gingrich officiating, with burial following at Union Cemetery, Arnold, Pa. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and Sycamore Glen Retirement Community for their support and care during this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405. Arrangements are by Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
HER AND JIM WERE SPECIAL PEOPLE ...SO KIND .....AND SEEING LOTS OF PEOPLE AT THEY'RE WORST IT , NEVER CHANGED THE WAY THEY TREATED PEOPLE..GOD WILL SURLY HAVE A SPECIAL PLACE FOR THEM...GOD BLESS LOVE AND MISS YOU GUYS...AND THANKS FOR ALL YOUR GOODNESS
ernest bayless
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tami Woods
Friend
So sorry for your families loss. I didn't get to know her well but Jim was a big part of helping get me back on track after my life mistakes. He always talked so loving about her. I'll pass on the news to my brother Ken
Jaime Wiseman
Friend
I remember Katherine an Jim Xidas an there son Tony they were my neighbors in Wilmington Loved them both I also worked at the Manhattan for several years as a DJ I have very Fond memories of Katherine May you Rest In Peace.
Bryan
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Story
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Robert Story
Friend
RIP Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Diane
Acquaintance
You were the sweetest women I know. You and Jim were like my parents .You will forever and always be in my ❤.Until we meet again my dear friend. Love you bunches ❣❣ and bushels.
Lisa Goodwin
Family
I knew Katherine for many years! I used to do security for them at The Manhatten Lounge in Wilmington ohio. May you rest in peace along side Jim! My heart felt and sincere condolences to Tony and the family!
Michele Arledge
Friend
May you Rest in Heavenly Peace, Katherine. You were a one of a kind woman for sure. I have no doubt that Jim was at the gates awaiting your arrival. You were so kind, when you and Norma Jean would come to visit our daughters you both showered them with craziest of gifts. You will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Steven Stanforth
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved