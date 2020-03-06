Kathleen Ann (O'Brien) Clayton, 73, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Kathleen was born February 8, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of the late George J. and Ethel (Carson) O'Brien.

She was member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, had worked as an Administrator for the Red Cross, and had worked with WKFI Radio in Wilmington for several years.

Kathleen is survived by one son, Sean Clayton of Washington; granddaughter, Rylee Clayton of Washington; brother, Dennis, and his wife, LaDonna O'Brien of Kentucky; former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Clayton of Washington; and friends Janine Sodini and Wanda Armstrong of Wilmington.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, George O'Brien, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Father Michael Holloran of St. Columbkille Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

